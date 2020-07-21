755 Golden Sunshine Circle

Amenities

Charming and spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bath's end unit villa located in Orlando FL! - Charming and spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bath's end unit villa! You will be blown away by the space this unit has to offer! This split plan home has a living room, dining room, and bonus area! The ample kitchen has a pass-thru bar opening to the dining room and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Retreat to your private master bedroom with great closet storage and floor to wall tiled bath! with one car garage boasting over 1300 square feet! You will not be disappointed! Fenced yard with lawn care included!



Conveniently located within walking distance to Colonial High School and just minutes away from the 408 and Semoran Blvd. Community offers a small clubhouse and pool for the resident's enjoyment. Do not delay! This one is not going to be on the market for long!



To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Not Allowed



$1,400.00 Monthly Rent

$1,400.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

2 years of verifiable rental history

2 years of verifiable employment history

No Evictions



