Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

755 Golden Sunshine Circle

755 Golden Sunshine Circle · No Longer Available
Location

755 Golden Sunshine Circle, Azalea Park, FL 32807
Azalea Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Charming and spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bath's end unit villa located in Orlando FL! - Charming and spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bath's end unit villa! You will be blown away by the space this unit has to offer! This split plan home has a living room, dining room, and bonus area! The ample kitchen has a pass-thru bar opening to the dining room and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Retreat to your private master bedroom with great closet storage and floor to wall tiled bath! with one car garage boasting over 1300 square feet! You will not be disappointed! Fenced yard with lawn care included!

Conveniently located within walking distance to Colonial High School and just minutes away from the 408 and Semoran Blvd. Community offers a small clubhouse and pool for the resident's enjoyment. Do not delay! This one is not going to be on the market for long!

To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Not Allowed

$1,400.00 Monthly Rent
$1,400.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee

Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years of verifiable rental history
2 years of verifiable employment history
No Evictions

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1846326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 Golden Sunshine Circle have any available units?
755 Golden Sunshine Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azalea Park, FL.
What amenities does 755 Golden Sunshine Circle have?
Some of 755 Golden Sunshine Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 Golden Sunshine Circle currently offering any rent specials?
755 Golden Sunshine Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 Golden Sunshine Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 755 Golden Sunshine Circle is pet friendly.
Does 755 Golden Sunshine Circle offer parking?
Yes, 755 Golden Sunshine Circle offers parking.
Does 755 Golden Sunshine Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 755 Golden Sunshine Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 Golden Sunshine Circle have a pool?
Yes, 755 Golden Sunshine Circle has a pool.
Does 755 Golden Sunshine Circle have accessible units?
No, 755 Golden Sunshine Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 755 Golden Sunshine Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 755 Golden Sunshine Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 755 Golden Sunshine Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 755 Golden Sunshine Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
