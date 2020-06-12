/
3 bedroom apartments
162 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Atlantis, FL
Atlantis Golf Club
1 Unit Available
434 French Royale Circle
434 French Royal Circle, Atlantis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1607 sqft
Available immediately. Spacious and private waterfront villa in the City of Atlantis.
Atlantis Golf Club
1 Unit Available
250 John F Kennedy Drive
250 John F Kennedy Drive, Atlantis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1711 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom condo located on the golf course in Atlantis, FL. This ground floor corner unit has amazing views of the lake and golf course. Close to I-95, shopping, fine dining and JFK hospital.
Atlantis Golf Club
1 Unit Available
414 French Royale Circle
414 French Royal Circle, Atlantis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2159 sqft
Single family lakefront villa in desirable French Royale Villas located in Atlantis, FL. Single story, contemporary style with amazing views of the lake and golf course. Close to I-95, shopping, fine dining and JFK hospital.
Atlantis Golf Club
1 Unit Available
116 Palm Circle
116 Palm Circle, Atlantis, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TRULY BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME IN GOLF COMMUNITY, MEMBERSHIP NOT REQUIRED.
Results within 1 mile of Atlantis
Nautica Isles
1 Unit Available
5213 Rising Comet Ln
5213 Rising Comet Lane, Greenacres, FL
You'll love coming home to this inviting space. Features include tile flooring throughout the main living spaces, plush carpet in the bedrooms, and plenty of windows that bring in natural light.
1 Unit Available
4345 Cotswold Hills Drive
4345 Costwold Hills Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2079 sqft
4345 Cotswold Hills Drive Available 06/22/20 - Town-home with over 1800 square feet of living area, where you can walk to the community pool.
1 Unit Available
3806 Kewanee Rd
3806 Kewanee Road, Seminole Manor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1528 sqft
Remodeled 3 BR 2 BA home. New Tile floors. New bathroom. Must see. Freshly painted inside and out. Huge fenced backyard. Looks like new.
1 Unit Available
5956 Monterra Club Drive
5956 Monterra Club Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1622 sqft
Well-maintained, new construction and upgraded townhome in the heart of Lake Worth. Wonderful gated community with fully-equipped gym, spa style pool, jacuzzi, basketball court, playground and lake trail.
1 Unit Available
2363 Shimmery Ln
2363 Shimmery Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1588 sqft
Upgraded 3/2 townhome with stainless steel appliances, plank flooring and granite tops. Unit comes with one car garage in a gated community with community pool. Interior offers oversized master bath, separate laundry room with full washer and dryer.
Nautica Isles
1 Unit Available
5018 Polaris Cove
5018 Polaris Cove, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2040 sqft
5018 Polaris Cove, Greenacres, FL 33463 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
1 Unit Available
6280 S Military Trail
6280 S Military Trl, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1756 sqft
End unit with two car garage - freshly painted, new flooring upstairs and community pool. No dogs allowed.
1 Unit Available
4715 Holly Lake Drive
4715 Holly Lake Drive, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1646 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 town-home available for rent in a pleasantly quiet neighborhood. Tile throughout the first floor. Vaulted ceiling in the living/dining rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Atlantis
6 Units Available
Oakwood
2425 2nd Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
Experience an awe-inspiring scenic view and an amazing location just moments from Highway 95 where you can leave the stress of your everyday world behind in your own tropical escape.
High Ridge
7 Units Available
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1219 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.
34 Units Available
The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1303 sqft
The District Boynton is a vibrant new community, perfect for those who like their living quarters with a bit more flair. Offering spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments in Boynton Beach, the community presents the perfect hideaway for any preference.
14 Units Available
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1025 sqft
Recently renovated homes located on the intersection of Florida Mango Road and 10th Ave N. Hardwood floors, carpeting, and modern kitchen with quality appliances. Community facilities include a pool, playground, and on-site laundry.
15 Units Available
The Cove at Boynton Beach Apartments
100 Newlake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1469 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near I-95, Florida Turnpike. Minutes from Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, Atlantic Coast Beaches. Near shopping, dining, entertain of West Palm Beach. Pet-friendly, smoke-free, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, gym.
East Central Boulevard
25 Units Available
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1439 sqft
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
4 Units Available
Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1370 sqft
Convenient to shopping of Boynton Beach Mall, as well as Delray Beach and the Florida Turnpike. Unit amenities include central A/C and heating, dishwashers and washer/dryer sets. Community offers gym, lake views and detached garages.
10 Units Available
Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Club in Boynton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
16 Units Available
The Reserve at Ashley Lake
5217 Cedar Lake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1398 sqft
Waterfront living on lush property. Walk-in closets and private laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Air conditioning. Community has tennis court and pool. Playground on site.
Quantum Park at Boynton Beach
69 Units Available
Quantum Lake Villas
2700 Quantum Lakes Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1594 sqft
Quantum Lake Villas is featuring 80 brand-new 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments in Boynton Beach. Quantum Lake Villas is nestled within a beautiful nature preserve yet is walking distance to excellent shopping and dining.
21 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1430 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
24 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1335 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
