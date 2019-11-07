All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Atlantic Beach, FL
88 OCEAN BLVD
88 OCEAN BLVD

88 Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

88 Ocean Boulevard, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
parking
hot tub
Step into this luxurious 3 story beach living masterpiece and find breathtaking views of the ocean, white sandy beaches and city!!! The exceptional quality of all finishes is a must see. Full-height windows and glass walls to maximize exceptional views. Elevator access to all three floors. Fully furnished with custom built-in furniture and high-end appliances equipped for comfort living. Designer lighting throughout, remote controlled window treatments and so much more! Enjoy panoramic views of the beach from the rooftop, see the beautiful sunrise and feel the fresh ocean breeze all year round. Hot tub and fire pit would make it magical outdoor entertaining area.This is a fantastic opportunity to live in the heart of the Town Center Atlantic Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 OCEAN BLVD have any available units?
88 OCEAN BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 88 OCEAN BLVD have?
Some of 88 OCEAN BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 OCEAN BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
88 OCEAN BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 OCEAN BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 88 OCEAN BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 88 OCEAN BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 88 OCEAN BLVD offers parking.
Does 88 OCEAN BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 OCEAN BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 OCEAN BLVD have a pool?
No, 88 OCEAN BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 88 OCEAN BLVD have accessible units?
No, 88 OCEAN BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 88 OCEAN BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 OCEAN BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 88 OCEAN BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 88 OCEAN BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
