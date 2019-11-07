88 OCEAN BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator fire pit parking hot tub

Step into this luxurious 3 story beach living masterpiece and find breathtaking views of the ocean, white sandy beaches and city!!! The exceptional quality of all finishes is a must see. Full-height windows and glass walls to maximize exceptional views. Elevator access to all three floors. Fully furnished with custom built-in furniture and high-end appliances equipped for comfort living. Designer lighting throughout, remote controlled window treatments and so much more! Enjoy panoramic views of the beach from the rooftop, see the beautiful sunrise and feel the fresh ocean breeze all year round. Hot tub and fire pit would make it magical outdoor entertaining area.This is a fantastic opportunity to live in the heart of the Town Center Atlantic Beach.