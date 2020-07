Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Great Atlantic Beach townhouse! Remodeled with laminate floors, all NEW kitchen appliances, fresh paint and new light fixtures. Breakfast bar and kitchen pantry closet. Nice floor plan with inside laundry, large bedrooms and and additional 1/2 bath. Home has new HVAC system. Available for immediate occupancy. Please see document tab for our criteria letter. Available for IMMEDIATE occupancy. Owner will not 'hold' it. Sorry, no pets.