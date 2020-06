Amenities

dishwasher parking microwave carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Enjoy beach living in this 3 BR/ 2 BA lakefront townhouse. Property is tiled throughout with carpet on the stairs. Downstairs living area is open with large kitchen and living area which opens onto a fenced backyard. Two bedrooms and guest bath on the first floor with large Master Suite on the second floor. You will be a short walk to shops and dining or a bike ride from parks and the beach.