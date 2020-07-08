All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Find more places like 74 W 5TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlantic Beach, FL
/
74 W 5TH ST
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:12 PM

74 W 5TH ST

74 West 5th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlantic Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

74 West 5th Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath bungalow close to Beaches and Mayport Base. Fenced backyard, family rm/dining rm combo, Master bedroom has shower only and dual vanities, 2nd bath has tub/shower combo w/single vanity. Whole house to be painted neutral color, wood burning fireplace, small shed in rear yard. Tenant must have good credit, pets upon approval, carpet to be cleaned once painting is completed. Includes fridge, stove, dishwasher. Washer/dryer hook ups only. 1 car garage.Will not accept any more showings or applications, have exceeded our maximum amount. Will be a competitive application, a lot of interest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 W 5TH ST have any available units?
74 W 5TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 74 W 5TH ST have?
Some of 74 W 5TH ST's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 W 5TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
74 W 5TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 W 5TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 74 W 5TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 74 W 5TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 74 W 5TH ST offers parking.
Does 74 W 5TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 W 5TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 W 5TH ST have a pool?
No, 74 W 5TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 74 W 5TH ST have accessible units?
No, 74 W 5TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 74 W 5TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 W 5TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 74 W 5TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 W 5TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seaside Apartments
1085 Atlantic Blvd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Sea Oats
900 Plaza
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Mariners Village Apartments
2130 Mayport Rd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
33 East Atlantic Beach
2610 State Road A1a
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Atlantic Beach 1 BedroomsAtlantic Beach 2 Bedrooms
Atlantic Beach Apartments with BalconyAtlantic Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlantic Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville