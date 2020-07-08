74 W 5TH ST

Amenities

Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath bungalow close to Beaches and Mayport Base. Fenced backyard, family rm/dining rm combo, Master bedroom has shower only and dual vanities, 2nd bath has tub/shower combo w/single vanity. Whole house to be painted neutral color, wood burning fireplace, small shed in rear yard. Tenant must have good credit, pets upon approval, carpet to be cleaned once painting is completed. Includes fridge, stove, dishwasher. Washer/dryer hook ups only. 1 car garage.Will not accept any more showings or applications, have exceeded our maximum amount. Will be a competitive application, a lot of interest!