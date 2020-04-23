654 AQUATIC DR

Amenities

Desirable beach living at an affordable price! Fully updated home in a premier established neighborhood. Ride your bike 6 min. to the beach or walk to popular restaurants, shopping, top schools and beautiful local parks. Home boasts a brand new kitchen with granite countertops, new appliances, custom cabinets and updated fixtures. Both bathrooms have also been re-tiled and updated. The home has no carpeting which allows for easy upkeep after a sandy beach outing. Convenient location: 8 min. drive to Naval Station Mayport and 15 min. drive to the shops at St. Johns Town Center. Low maintenance fenced-in backyard, private 2-car driveway and on-demand pest control are included in the total cost of rent. Make this place your home and every day could feel like a vacation!