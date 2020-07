Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Perfect rental for the family who wants to be close to the beach and likes a large back yard. This duplex sits on almost half an acre in Atlantic Beach. This portion of the duplex comes with a washer/dryer and refrigerator. New floors, new paint and other updates await the next renter. Comes with a large screened in porch for those warm Jax summers. Separately metered. Also has storage areas and a workshop! Park the boat or RV next door for a small additional fee.