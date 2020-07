Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Short term rental in convenient Atlantic Beach location. Spend the summer by the sand in this cute ranch house available partially furnished or unfurnished for a 3 month term. Available early April through the 4th of July. This is a spacious 3bdrm/1full/1 half bath with nice open dining and living areas. Call Now! Home has a beautiful lot with front and back decks. Bike to the beach, parks and town center. Call Jack