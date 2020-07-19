395 AHERN ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel bbq/grill ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live two blocks from the ocean in Atlantic Beach! Picket fence with a cute front patio with room for outdoor furniture/grill and a back patio for storing beach cruisers! Appliances are included are stainless steel. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs. Half bath , living room , kitchen and laundry room are downstairs. Washer and dryer are provided ''as-is''. Beautiful travertine tile downstairs and plush carpet on stairs and in bedrooms. Lots of natural light and a great ocean breeze! There is an additional 2nd floor patio off the owner suite with sliding windows. This home has been pet and smoke free and is in fantastic condition. NON smokers only please. Just around the corner from Coop303, Flying Iguana, North Beach Fish Camp, Ragtime parks and downtown Atlantic Beach and Neptune Beach.