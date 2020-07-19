All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Find more places like 395 AHERN ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlantic Beach, FL
/
395 AHERN ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

395 AHERN ST

395 Ahern Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlantic Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

395 Ahern Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live two blocks from the ocean in Atlantic Beach! Picket fence with a cute front patio with room for outdoor furniture/grill and a back patio for storing beach cruisers! Appliances are included are stainless steel. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs. Half bath , living room , kitchen and laundry room are downstairs. Washer and dryer are provided ''as-is''. Beautiful travertine tile downstairs and plush carpet on stairs and in bedrooms. Lots of natural light and a great ocean breeze! There is an additional 2nd floor patio off the owner suite with sliding windows. This home has been pet and smoke free and is in fantastic condition. NON smokers only please. Just around the corner from Coop303, Flying Iguana, North Beach Fish Camp, Ragtime parks and downtown Atlantic Beach and Neptune Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 AHERN ST have any available units?
395 AHERN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 395 AHERN ST have?
Some of 395 AHERN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 395 AHERN ST currently offering any rent specials?
395 AHERN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 AHERN ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 395 AHERN ST is pet friendly.
Does 395 AHERN ST offer parking?
No, 395 AHERN ST does not offer parking.
Does 395 AHERN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 395 AHERN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 AHERN ST have a pool?
No, 395 AHERN ST does not have a pool.
Does 395 AHERN ST have accessible units?
No, 395 AHERN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 395 AHERN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 395 AHERN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 395 AHERN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 395 AHERN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Sea Oats
900 Plaza
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Mariners Village Apartments
2130 Mayport Rd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
33 East Atlantic Beach
2610 State Road A1a
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Seaside Apartments
1085 Atlantic Blvd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Atlantic Beach 1 BedroomsAtlantic Beach 2 Bedrooms
Atlantic Beach Apartments with BalconiesAtlantic Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlantic Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville