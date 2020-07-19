387 3RD ST

Amenities

BACK ON MARKET WITH FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT AND NEW CARPET IN COMMON AREAS. This 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome is situated in the heart of Atlantic Beach, just three blocks from the ocean! The oversized family room features a fireplace and tons of natural light, including access to the second-story balcony. Owner's suite is complete with arched ceilings and a private bathroom with dual vanities and walk-in closet. Two bedrooms downstairs. One of the downstairs bedrooms has French doors leading out to the screened porch with a hot tub and fenced backyard! Walking distance to Atlantic Beach Town Center with renowned shopping and restaurants! Available first week of February. Washer/Dryer included in as-is condition.