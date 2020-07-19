All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Find more places like 387 3RD ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlantic Beach, FL
/
387 3RD ST
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:43 AM

387 3RD ST

387 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlantic Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

387 3rd Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
BACK ON MARKET WITH FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT AND NEW CARPET IN COMMON AREAS. This 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome is situated in the heart of Atlantic Beach, just three blocks from the ocean! The oversized family room features a fireplace and tons of natural light, including access to the second-story balcony. Owner's suite is complete with arched ceilings and a private bathroom with dual vanities and walk-in closet. Two bedrooms downstairs. One of the downstairs bedrooms has French doors leading out to the screened porch with a hot tub and fenced backyard! Walking distance to Atlantic Beach Town Center with renowned shopping and restaurants! Available first week of February. Washer/Dryer included in as-is condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 387 3RD ST have any available units?
387 3RD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 387 3RD ST have?
Some of 387 3RD ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 387 3RD ST currently offering any rent specials?
387 3RD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 387 3RD ST pet-friendly?
No, 387 3RD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 387 3RD ST offer parking?
Yes, 387 3RD ST offers parking.
Does 387 3RD ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 387 3RD ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 387 3RD ST have a pool?
No, 387 3RD ST does not have a pool.
Does 387 3RD ST have accessible units?
No, 387 3RD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 387 3RD ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 387 3RD ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 387 3RD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 387 3RD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

33 East Atlantic Beach
2610 State Road A1a
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Sea Oats
900 Plaza
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Mariners Village Apartments
2130 Mayport Rd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Seaside Apartments
1085 Atlantic Blvd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Atlantic Beach 1 BedroomsAtlantic Beach 2 Bedrooms
Atlantic Beach Apartments with BalconiesAtlantic Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlantic Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville