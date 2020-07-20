All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Last updated May 29 2019 at 7:43 AM

379 1st St

379 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

379 1st Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Perfect Atlantic Beach location convenient to everything. Two story attached town home with one-car garage (left half). Eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances & lots of counter space, combination dining and great room have beautiful tile floor. Large master bedroom with full bath. All bedrooms are upstairs. French doors lead from the great room to a partially fenced back yard space. Washer/Dryer for convenience only-no repairs. The fireplace is for decoration only and cannot be used. $100 processing fee to be paid by tenant at time of approval. Tenant responsible for all utilities plus yard/shrub maintenance/fertilization and trash collection.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 379 1st St have any available units?
379 1st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 379 1st St have?
Some of 379 1st St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 379 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
379 1st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 379 1st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 379 1st St is pet friendly.
Does 379 1st St offer parking?
Yes, 379 1st St offers parking.
Does 379 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 379 1st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 379 1st St have a pool?
No, 379 1st St does not have a pool.
Does 379 1st St have accessible units?
No, 379 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 379 1st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 379 1st St has units with dishwashers.
Does 379 1st St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 379 1st St has units with air conditioning.
