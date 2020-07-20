379 1st St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Perfect Atlantic Beach location convenient to everything. Two story attached town home with one-car garage (left half). Eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances & lots of counter space, combination dining and great room have beautiful tile floor. Large master bedroom with full bath. All bedrooms are upstairs. French doors lead from the great room to a partially fenced back yard space. Washer/Dryer for convenience only-no repairs. The fireplace is for decoration only and cannot be used. $100 processing fee to be paid by tenant at time of approval. Tenant responsible for all utilities plus yard/shrub maintenance/fertilization and trash collection.