Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

367 19th st

367 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

367 19th Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
Beach house - Property Id: 271122

Beautiful home in North Atlantic Beach a few blocks from the Atlantic Ocean and the new Atlantic Beach Country Club. Bike to Atlantic/Neptune Beach Town Center. In addition to 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, this home has a separate bonus room usable either as a formal dining room or an office and a large playroom/rec room. 2-car garage. New roof in 2017; upgraded electrical panel in 2015; new water heater 2018; new Rainbird sprinkler system in 2015; new Chamberlain garage door opener and springs in 2019; new AC thermostat in 2015; new ATT alarm system in 2015.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271122
Property Id 271122

(RLNE5743758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 19th st have any available units?
367 19th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 367 19th st have?
Some of 367 19th st's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 19th st currently offering any rent specials?
367 19th st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 19th st pet-friendly?
Yes, 367 19th st is pet friendly.
Does 367 19th st offer parking?
Yes, 367 19th st offers parking.
Does 367 19th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 367 19th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 19th st have a pool?
No, 367 19th st does not have a pool.
Does 367 19th st have accessible units?
No, 367 19th st does not have accessible units.
Does 367 19th st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 367 19th st has units with dishwashers.
Does 367 19th st have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 367 19th st has units with air conditioning.

