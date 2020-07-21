All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Find more places like 336 AQUATIC DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlantic Beach, FL
/
336 AQUATIC DR
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:56 AM

336 AQUATIC DR

336 Aquatic Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlantic Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

336 Aquatic Drive, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A great townhome, in a great location! Only 1 mile from Atlantic Beach Town Center and public beach access. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath townhome has a great layout w/ vaulted ceilings, nice sized bedrooms, new flooring in living area, washer/dryer connect & 2 designated parking spaces. Townhome has workshop/shed in the back fenced yard area and screened in patio. $1650 security deposit and $1650 monthly rent. (lawn care can be included for $50 extra per month) Pets allowed upon approval $300 non refundable pet fee. All persons over 18 must go thru application process which includes background check, credit check, eviction check. $50 per application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 AQUATIC DR have any available units?
336 AQUATIC DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 336 AQUATIC DR have?
Some of 336 AQUATIC DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 AQUATIC DR currently offering any rent specials?
336 AQUATIC DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 AQUATIC DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 336 AQUATIC DR is pet friendly.
Does 336 AQUATIC DR offer parking?
Yes, 336 AQUATIC DR offers parking.
Does 336 AQUATIC DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 AQUATIC DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 AQUATIC DR have a pool?
No, 336 AQUATIC DR does not have a pool.
Does 336 AQUATIC DR have accessible units?
No, 336 AQUATIC DR does not have accessible units.
Does 336 AQUATIC DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 AQUATIC DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 336 AQUATIC DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 336 AQUATIC DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mariners Village Apartments
2130 Mayport Rd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Sea Oats
900 Plaza
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Seaside Apartments
1085 Atlantic Blvd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
33 East Atlantic Beach
2610 State Road A1a
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Atlantic Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAtlantic Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Atlantic Beach Apartments with BalconiesAtlantic Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlantic Beach Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville