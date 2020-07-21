336 AQUATIC DR

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A great townhome, in a great location! Only 1 mile from Atlantic Beach Town Center and public beach access. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath townhome has a great layout w/ vaulted ceilings, nice sized bedrooms, new flooring in living area, washer/dryer connect & 2 designated parking spaces. Townhome has workshop/shed in the back fenced yard area and screened in patio. $1650 security deposit and $1650 monthly rent. (lawn care can be included for $50 extra per month) Pets allowed upon approval $300 non refundable pet fee. All persons over 18 must go thru application process which includes background check, credit check, eviction check. $50 per application