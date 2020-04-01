All apartments in Atlantic Beach
322 E COAST DR
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

322 E COAST DR

322 East Coast Drive · No Longer Available
Location

322 East Coast Drive, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Need a place to relax and enjoy the quaint seaside village of Atlantic Beach?? This is the place for you. This fully furnished residence is a great place to soak in the beauty of the beach and the sights and sounds of relaxation and rejuvenation. Are you waiting to build a home OR waiting for the perfect place to purchase in the area OR just visiting our little beach town for a while? This home is fully furnished and stocked with the greatest of amenities. It is sophisticated but casual with impeccable coastal charm. The decor is a mixture of casual wicker, wood and soft upholstered furniture which creates the perfect mix for a beach cottage. The backyard is an oasis of RELAXATION. See the attached WORD document for all of the details. This rental amount includes the grounds maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 E COAST DR have any available units?
322 E COAST DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 322 E COAST DR have?
Some of 322 E COAST DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 E COAST DR currently offering any rent specials?
322 E COAST DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 E COAST DR pet-friendly?
No, 322 E COAST DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 322 E COAST DR offer parking?
Yes, 322 E COAST DR offers parking.
Does 322 E COAST DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 E COAST DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 E COAST DR have a pool?
No, 322 E COAST DR does not have a pool.
Does 322 E COAST DR have accessible units?
No, 322 E COAST DR does not have accessible units.
Does 322 E COAST DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 E COAST DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 322 E COAST DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 E COAST DR does not have units with air conditioning.

