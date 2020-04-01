322 E COAST DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Need a place to relax and enjoy the quaint seaside village of Atlantic Beach?? This is the place for you. This fully furnished residence is a great place to soak in the beauty of the beach and the sights and sounds of relaxation and rejuvenation. Are you waiting to build a home OR waiting for the perfect place to purchase in the area OR just visiting our little beach town for a while? This home is fully furnished and stocked with the greatest of amenities. It is sophisticated but casual with impeccable coastal charm. The decor is a mixture of casual wicker, wood and soft upholstered furniture which creates the perfect mix for a beach cottage. The backyard is an oasis of RELAXATION. See the attached WORD document for all of the details. This rental amount includes the grounds maintenance.