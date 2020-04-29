All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Atlantic Beach, FL
320 Garden Lane
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:54 AM

320 Garden Lane

320 Garden Lane · No Longer Available
Atlantic Beach
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

320 Garden Lane, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Selva Marina Gardens - Fully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath house at Atlantic beach. walking distance to the ocean. this a a rare opportunity to live near the ocean. Hear the Ocean Waves from your front door at this totally remodeled Beach Home. Very little to no yard maintenance also make this home attractive. Washer and Dryer included Renter must maintain the water softener (add proper salt) 1 1/2 blocks to beach Wood-look tile throughout home Full deck rear yard Oversized garage Outside shower Outside Gazebo New shed for outside storage Outside bar with TV $550 Non refundable pet deposit 1 med dog - No Cats renter responsible Yard maintenance

(RLNE5569056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Garden Lane have any available units?
320 Garden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 320 Garden Lane have?
Some of 320 Garden Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Garden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
320 Garden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Garden Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Garden Lane is pet friendly.
Does 320 Garden Lane offer parking?
Yes, 320 Garden Lane offers parking.
Does 320 Garden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 Garden Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Garden Lane have a pool?
No, 320 Garden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 320 Garden Lane have accessible units?
No, 320 Garden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Garden Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Garden Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Garden Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Garden Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

