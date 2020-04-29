320 Garden Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage

Selva Marina Gardens - Fully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath house at Atlantic beach. walking distance to the ocean. this a a rare opportunity to live near the ocean. Hear the Ocean Waves from your front door at this totally remodeled Beach Home. Very little to no yard maintenance also make this home attractive. Washer and Dryer included Renter must maintain the water softener (add proper salt) 1 1/2 blocks to beach Wood-look tile throughout home Full deck rear yard Oversized garage Outside shower Outside Gazebo New shed for outside storage Outside bar with TV $550 Non refundable pet deposit 1 med dog - No Cats renter responsible Yard maintenance



