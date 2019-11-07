317 SECOND ST

Amenities

Location, location location!! This 2/2 with office or bonus room is walking distance to beach, restaurants and shops in Neptune Beach and AB. Nice size one car garage with full size washer and dryer and extra storage for bikes. Ground level is all tiled and full bath with upgraded granite and fixtures and bonus room. Nice french doors lead out to patio and yard area. Upstairs has vaulted ceilings and great room with stone fireplace thats bright and airy. Open kitchen with brand new granite and sink and stainless appliances and kitchen nook for table and picture window for plants or decorating. Master bedroom has walk in closet with glass shower Downstairs patio has outside shower for rinsing off when coming from the beach. You wont be disappointed in this rental. Vacant and easy to show