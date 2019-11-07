All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 PM

317 SECOND ST

317 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

317 2nd Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, location location!! This 2/2 with office or bonus room is walking distance to beach, restaurants and shops in Neptune Beach and AB. Nice size one car garage with full size washer and dryer and extra storage for bikes. Ground level is all tiled and full bath with upgraded granite and fixtures and bonus room. Nice french doors lead out to patio and yard area. Upstairs has vaulted ceilings and great room with stone fireplace thats bright and airy. Open kitchen with brand new granite and sink and stainless appliances and kitchen nook for table and picture window for plants or decorating. Master bedroom has walk in closet with glass shower Downstairs patio has outside shower for rinsing off when coming from the beach. You wont be disappointed in this rental. Vacant and easy to show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

