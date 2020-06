Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Island Time in Atlantic Beach! Furnished home with amazing screened lanai (yes, that's a Green Egg you see in the picture!). Three bedrooms, two full baths. Separate living room, family room and dining. Beautiful lawn and landscaping care included with rent! You are less than a mile to the beach, and walking distance to AB Elementary and Beaches Town Center. You have found your beach oasis to call home! Available May 1st