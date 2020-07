Amenities

TWO BLOCKS from the ocean1 bedroom and 1 bath. Washer/Dryer hook up and two parking spaces. You'll be a short 4 block stroll or bike ride away from the best eateries, shopping and local hotspots. Convenient to UF @ Shands Proton Center, Mayo Clinic and Mayport Naval Base. Perfect beach getaway oasis. Come relax and enjoy the beach lifestyle!