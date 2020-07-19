All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Find more places like 2274 Fairway Villas Ln N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlantic Beach, FL
/
2274 Fairway Villas Ln N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2274 Fairway Villas Ln N

2274 Fairway Villas Lane North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlantic Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2274 Fairway Villas Lane North, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
JUST REDUCED!! Quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath beach bungalow for rent! This home is located minutes from the beach, right off Mayport Road- you're walking distance to shops, restaurants and Mayport Naval Station! New fridge being delivered and installed. Great split bedroom floor plan, fresh neutral paint scheme and brand new carpet in the bedrooms and hard-wood floors throughout. Master bedroom offers the same gorgeous wood floors, walk in closet and spacious master en suite. Laundry room across the hall, leading to your one-car garage. HUGE fenced in back yard and covered patio make the perfect space to enjoy the cool autumn weather. New fence being installed soon! Resident Benefit Package: $13.75/mo
Pets under 15lbs considered. 2 max.
Non-refundable Pet Fee: $250 each
Pet Rent: $15/month each

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2274 Fairway Villas Ln N have any available units?
2274 Fairway Villas Ln N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2274 Fairway Villas Ln N have?
Some of 2274 Fairway Villas Ln N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2274 Fairway Villas Ln N currently offering any rent specials?
2274 Fairway Villas Ln N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2274 Fairway Villas Ln N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2274 Fairway Villas Ln N is pet friendly.
Does 2274 Fairway Villas Ln N offer parking?
Yes, 2274 Fairway Villas Ln N offers parking.
Does 2274 Fairway Villas Ln N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2274 Fairway Villas Ln N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2274 Fairway Villas Ln N have a pool?
No, 2274 Fairway Villas Ln N does not have a pool.
Does 2274 Fairway Villas Ln N have accessible units?
No, 2274 Fairway Villas Ln N does not have accessible units.
Does 2274 Fairway Villas Ln N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2274 Fairway Villas Ln N has units with dishwashers.
Does 2274 Fairway Villas Ln N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2274 Fairway Villas Ln N has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seaside Apartments
1085 Atlantic Blvd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
33 East Atlantic Beach
2610 State Road A1a
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Mariners Village Apartments
2130 Mayport Rd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Sea Oats
900 Plaza
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Atlantic Beach 1 BedroomsAtlantic Beach 2 Bedrooms
Atlantic Beach Apartments with BalconiesAtlantic Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlantic Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville