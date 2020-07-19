2274 Fairway Villas Ln N

Amenities

JUST REDUCED!! Quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath beach bungalow for rent! This home is located minutes from the beach, right off Mayport Road- you're walking distance to shops, restaurants and Mayport Naval Station! New fridge being delivered and installed. Great split bedroom floor plan, fresh neutral paint scheme and brand new carpet in the bedrooms and hard-wood floors throughout. Master bedroom offers the same gorgeous wood floors, walk in closet and spacious master en suite. Laundry room across the hall, leading to your one-car garage. HUGE fenced in back yard and covered patio make the perfect space to enjoy the cool autumn weather. New fence being installed soon! Resident Benefit Package: $13.75/mo

Pets under 15lbs considered. 2 max.

Non-refundable Pet Fee: $250 each

Pet Rent: $15/month each