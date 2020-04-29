2015 SELVA MADERA CT

Amenities

Live walking distance to the beach! This 3 bed/2 bath home in the highly desirable Atlantic Beach is a must see with spacious living room and an updated kitchen with brand new cabinets and stainless appliances. Owner's suite features a newly remodeled en-suite with subway tile shower and dual vanity. Oversized backyard is fully fenced in with beautiful landscaping and privacy. Separate dining room, kitchen eating space, large living room, and back deck makes for plenty of space for entertaining. LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Close to NS Mayport, great shopping/restaurants, and top rated schools. Available now. Washer/Dryer included in as-is condition. Non-smokers only, please. Fireplace is decorative only. Sorry, no pets.