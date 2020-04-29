All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:22 PM

2015 SELVA MADERA CT

2015 Selva Madiera Court · (904) 614-8680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2015 Selva Madiera Court, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1786 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Live walking distance to the beach! This 3 bed/2 bath home in the highly desirable Atlantic Beach is a must see with spacious living room and an updated kitchen with brand new cabinets and stainless appliances. Owner's suite features a newly remodeled en-suite with subway tile shower and dual vanity. Oversized backyard is fully fenced in with beautiful landscaping and privacy. Separate dining room, kitchen eating space, large living room, and back deck makes for plenty of space for entertaining. LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Close to NS Mayport, great shopping/restaurants, and top rated schools. Available now. Washer/Dryer included in as-is condition. Non-smokers only, please. Fireplace is decorative only. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 SELVA MADERA CT have any available units?
2015 SELVA MADERA CT has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2015 SELVA MADERA CT have?
Some of 2015 SELVA MADERA CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 SELVA MADERA CT currently offering any rent specials?
2015 SELVA MADERA CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 SELVA MADERA CT pet-friendly?
No, 2015 SELVA MADERA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 2015 SELVA MADERA CT offer parking?
Yes, 2015 SELVA MADERA CT does offer parking.
Does 2015 SELVA MADERA CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2015 SELVA MADERA CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 SELVA MADERA CT have a pool?
No, 2015 SELVA MADERA CT does not have a pool.
Does 2015 SELVA MADERA CT have accessible units?
No, 2015 SELVA MADERA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 SELVA MADERA CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2015 SELVA MADERA CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2015 SELVA MADERA CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2015 SELVA MADERA CT does not have units with air conditioning.
