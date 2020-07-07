All apartments in Atlantic Beach
1913 MARY ST

1913 Mary Street · No Longer Available
Location

1913 Mary Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town-home has been recently renovated! Modern gray paint compliments the rustic, wood-look plank floor. The kitchen features white shaker cabinets with granite counter topsb with subway tile back splash and matching stainless steel appliances. Upstairs is carpeted throughout with tastefully updated bathrooms, offering subway tile and mosaic accented showers! Fenced in and private back yard. This is a great opportunity to live minutes from Atlantic beach! Renter's insurance is required. Resident Benefit Package: $15/mo. Pets under 70lbs considered. 2 max. breed restrictions apply.Nonrefundable pet fee per pet: $250 under 20lbs, $350 over 20lbs.Pet Rent per pet: $15/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Does 1913 MARY ST have any available units?
1913 MARY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1913 MARY ST have?
Some of 1913 MARY ST's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 MARY ST currently offering any rent specials?
1913 MARY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 MARY ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1913 MARY ST is pet friendly.
Does 1913 MARY ST offer parking?
Yes, 1913 MARY ST offers parking.
Does 1913 MARY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 MARY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 MARY ST have a pool?
No, 1913 MARY ST does not have a pool.
Does 1913 MARY ST have accessible units?
No, 1913 MARY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 MARY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1913 MARY ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1913 MARY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1913 MARY ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.
