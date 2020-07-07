1913 MARY ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town-home has been recently renovated! Modern gray paint compliments the rustic, wood-look plank floor. The kitchen features white shaker cabinets with granite counter topsb with subway tile back splash and matching stainless steel appliances. Upstairs is carpeted throughout with tastefully updated bathrooms, offering subway tile and mosaic accented showers! Fenced in and private back yard. This is a great opportunity to live minutes from Atlantic beach! Renter's insurance is required. Resident Benefit Package: $15/mo. Pets under 70lbs considered. 2 max. breed restrictions apply.Nonrefundable pet fee per pet: $250 under 20lbs, $350 over 20lbs.Pet Rent per pet: $15/mo.