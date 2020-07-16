1901 SEVILLA BLVD W

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub sauna tennis court

Great home in a great neighborhood! Located just off Selva Marina Drive and within walking/biking distance to the beach and the Atlantic Beach Country Club. Updated and renovated throughout. Granite counters in kitchen and baths, marble showers, travertine, and hardwood floors, inside laundry room, 3 living rooms (Formal, Family & Keeping room), 3 fireplaces (gas & wood burning), master and guest bedroom/office downstairs, 2 bedrooms upstairs, fenced backyard and 2.5 car garage (750/sf). Gated Community w/ pool, tennis, fitness center and clubhouse. Available August 1st. Credit/Background Check. Non-Smokers Only. Sorry, No Cats.