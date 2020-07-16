All apartments in Atlantic Beach
1901 SEVILLA BLVD W

1901 Sevilla Boulevard West · (904) 502-5717
Location

1901 Sevilla Boulevard West, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2981 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Great home in a great neighborhood! Located just off Selva Marina Drive and within walking/biking distance to the beach and the Atlantic Beach Country Club. Updated and renovated throughout. Granite counters in kitchen and baths, marble showers, travertine, and hardwood floors, inside laundry room, 3 living rooms (Formal, Family & Keeping room), 3 fireplaces (gas & wood burning), master and guest bedroom/office downstairs, 2 bedrooms upstairs, fenced backyard and 2.5 car garage (750/sf). Gated Community w/ pool, tennis, fitness center and clubhouse. Available August 1st. Credit/Background Check. Non-Smokers Only. Sorry, No Cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 SEVILLA BLVD W have any available units?
1901 SEVILLA BLVD W has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1901 SEVILLA BLVD W have?
Some of 1901 SEVILLA BLVD W's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 SEVILLA BLVD W currently offering any rent specials?
1901 SEVILLA BLVD W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 SEVILLA BLVD W pet-friendly?
No, 1901 SEVILLA BLVD W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 1901 SEVILLA BLVD W offer parking?
Yes, 1901 SEVILLA BLVD W offers parking.
Does 1901 SEVILLA BLVD W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 SEVILLA BLVD W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 SEVILLA BLVD W have a pool?
Yes, 1901 SEVILLA BLVD W has a pool.
Does 1901 SEVILLA BLVD W have accessible units?
No, 1901 SEVILLA BLVD W does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 SEVILLA BLVD W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1901 SEVILLA BLVD W has units with dishwashers.
Does 1901 SEVILLA BLVD W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1901 SEVILLA BLVD W does not have units with air conditioning.
