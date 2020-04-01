All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:27 AM

150 2nd St

150 2nd Street · (904) 802-0600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 2nd Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1488 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome Home! This newly remodeled Atlantic Beach cottage is steps from the beach access and area restaurants, shopping and schools. Three Bedrooms with two full baths this 1946 home has been completely remodeled with new windows, roof, all new kitchen with stainless appliances. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths and newly refinished original floors. Installed driveway to make parking an ease! Rental fee includes WSG and Lawn Maintenance. Main home rental only, garage apartment in rented separately. Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Processing fee $100. Application Instructions and Sample Lease will be provided by showing agent. Virtual Showings Only. Tenant Occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 2nd St have any available units?
150 2nd St has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 150 2nd St have?
Some of 150 2nd St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
150 2nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 2nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 2nd St is pet friendly.
Does 150 2nd St offer parking?
Yes, 150 2nd St does offer parking.
Does 150 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 2nd St have a pool?
No, 150 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 150 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 150 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 150 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 2nd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 2nd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 150 2nd St has units with air conditioning.
