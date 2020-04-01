150 2nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome Home! This newly remodeled Atlantic Beach cottage is steps from the beach access and area restaurants, shopping and schools. Three Bedrooms with two full baths this 1946 home has been completely remodeled with new windows, roof, all new kitchen with stainless appliances. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths and newly refinished original floors. Installed driveway to make parking an ease! Rental fee includes WSG and Lawn Maintenance. Main home rental only, garage apartment in rented separately. Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Processing fee $100. Application Instructions and Sample Lease will be provided by showing agent. Virtual Showings Only. Tenant Occupied.