Atlantic Beach, FL
133 PINE ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:43 AM

133 PINE ST

133 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

133 Pine Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Live the beach life 5 minutes from the ocean in this beautifully renovated Atlantic Beach townhouse. This town home features a modern look with stainless appliances and designer fixtures. Enjoy the spacious fenced in back yard with patio while relaxing or head to the Atlantic Beach square for a dinner at the many restaurant options.The townhouse features in-unit laundry, complete kitchen with an oven, stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and disposal. The home is set up perfectly with two upstairs bedrooms with the full master bath in between. You'll find a half bath downstairs for guests and room to park in the driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 PINE ST have any available units?
133 PINE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 133 PINE ST have?
Some of 133 PINE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 PINE ST currently offering any rent specials?
133 PINE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 PINE ST pet-friendly?
No, 133 PINE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 133 PINE ST offer parking?
No, 133 PINE ST does not offer parking.
Does 133 PINE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 PINE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 PINE ST have a pool?
No, 133 PINE ST does not have a pool.
Does 133 PINE ST have accessible units?
No, 133 PINE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 133 PINE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 PINE ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 133 PINE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 PINE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
