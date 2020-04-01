1225 SELVA MARINA CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Enjoy living on the best Cul-De-Sac in Atlantic Beach. Just 2.5 blocks to the ocean, 1/2 mile to ABCC, 1 mile to the town center for shops and dining. This salt water pool home sits high on an oversized lot. Spacious ranch style concrete block home with cedar shakes, smooth ceilings, hardwood and tile floors throughout, sunlit Rooms, wood burning fireplace, open floor plan designed to enjoy the pool and outdoor living space. Plenty of yard for play, circular drive, 2 car garage. This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental!