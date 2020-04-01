All apartments in Atlantic Beach
1225 SELVA MARINA CIR
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:35 PM

1225 SELVA MARINA CIR

1225 Selva Marina Circle · (352) 222-1052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1225 Selva Marina Circle, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2652 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy living on the best Cul-De-Sac in Atlantic Beach. Just 2.5 blocks to the ocean, 1/2 mile to ABCC, 1 mile to the town center for shops and dining. This salt water pool home sits high on an oversized lot. Spacious ranch style concrete block home with cedar shakes, smooth ceilings, hardwood and tile floors throughout, sunlit Rooms, wood burning fireplace, open floor plan designed to enjoy the pool and outdoor living space. Plenty of yard for play, circular drive, 2 car garage. This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 SELVA MARINA CIR have any available units?
1225 SELVA MARINA CIR has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1225 SELVA MARINA CIR have?
Some of 1225 SELVA MARINA CIR's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 SELVA MARINA CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1225 SELVA MARINA CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 SELVA MARINA CIR pet-friendly?
No, 1225 SELVA MARINA CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 1225 SELVA MARINA CIR offer parking?
Yes, 1225 SELVA MARINA CIR does offer parking.
Does 1225 SELVA MARINA CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 SELVA MARINA CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 SELVA MARINA CIR have a pool?
Yes, 1225 SELVA MARINA CIR has a pool.
Does 1225 SELVA MARINA CIR have accessible units?
No, 1225 SELVA MARINA CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 SELVA MARINA CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 SELVA MARINA CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 SELVA MARINA CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 SELVA MARINA CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
