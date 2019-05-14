All apartments in Astatula
13315 Daffodil Way

13315 Daffodil Way · No Longer Available
13315 Daffodil Way, Astatula, FL 34705

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
game room
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Winning Combination For The Buyer Who Is Looking For A Large Family Home Or Home Business! This Home Features Six Bedrooms And 3 Bathrooms With One Bedroom On The First Floor Perfect For Guests Or In Laws. The Enclosed Garage With Laminate Flooring And French Doors Could Be A Perfect Space For A Home Business Or Large Game Room. The Kitchen With A Breakfast Area And Breakfast Bar Opens To The Family Room And A Separate Sun Room That Opens To The Covered Back Porch Area. As You Enter The Foyer With A Decorative Tile You Will See The Formal Living And Dining Area To The Left. The Upstairs Has The Master Bedroom With A Large Walk In Closet. The Master Bath Features Double Sinks, A Garden Tub, Linen Closet And Another Large Walk In Closet. There Is A Loft Upstairs Which Would Make A Great T.v. Room Or Study. There Are Four More Bedrooms Perfect For A Growing Family Or Could Be Used For Other Needs. You Will Be Impressed With The Detached 3 Car, 24 X 31 Garage, There Is Also Additional Parking On The Concrete Driveway Outside. The Home Is Fenced On 3 Sides With Chain Link Fencing And A Concrete Base Painted To Match The House Color. Roof Was Replaced In 2018, Security System, And Newer Ac. Bring You Family To See This Home Today!

Listing Courtesy Of ERA GRIZZARD REAL ESTATE

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 13315 Daffodil Way have any available units?
13315 Daffodil Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Astatula, FL.
What amenities does 13315 Daffodil Way have?
Some of 13315 Daffodil Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13315 Daffodil Way currently offering any rent specials?
13315 Daffodil Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13315 Daffodil Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13315 Daffodil Way is pet friendly.
Does 13315 Daffodil Way offer parking?
Yes, 13315 Daffodil Way offers parking.
Does 13315 Daffodil Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13315 Daffodil Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13315 Daffodil Way have a pool?
No, 13315 Daffodil Way does not have a pool.
Does 13315 Daffodil Way have accessible units?
No, 13315 Daffodil Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13315 Daffodil Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13315 Daffodil Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13315 Daffodil Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13315 Daffodil Way has units with air conditioning.
