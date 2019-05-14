13315 Daffodil Way

Amenities

Winning Combination For The Buyer Who Is Looking For A Large Family Home Or Home Business! This Home Features Six Bedrooms And 3 Bathrooms With One Bedroom On The First Floor Perfect For Guests Or In Laws. The Enclosed Garage With Laminate Flooring And French Doors Could Be A Perfect Space For A Home Business Or Large Game Room. The Kitchen With A Breakfast Area And Breakfast Bar Opens To The Family Room And A Separate Sun Room That Opens To The Covered Back Porch Area. As You Enter The Foyer With A Decorative Tile You Will See The Formal Living And Dining Area To The Left. The Upstairs Has The Master Bedroom With A Large Walk In Closet. The Master Bath Features Double Sinks, A Garden Tub, Linen Closet And Another Large Walk In Closet. There Is A Loft Upstairs Which Would Make A Great T.v. Room Or Study. There Are Four More Bedrooms Perfect For A Growing Family Or Could Be Used For Other Needs. You Will Be Impressed With The Detached 3 Car, 24 X 31 Garage, There Is Also Additional Parking On The Concrete Driveway Outside. The Home Is Fenced On 3 Sides With Chain Link Fencing And A Concrete Base Painted To Match The House Color. Roof Was Replaced In 2018, Security System, And Newer Ac. Bring You Family To See This Home Today!



