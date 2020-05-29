6324 SUNSAIL PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool

*** DOING OUR PART: We are WAIVING rental application fees thru 5/31 so you can use that where you need it most. Other applicable fees still apply *** This home’s open floor plan is perfect for entertaining while still providing four bedrooms and three bathrooms in a one-story floor plan. The home features large neutral tile throughout all the main living areas, modern lighting, and French doors that open to the den. The kitchen includes an oversized granite island, stainless gas appliances, pantry closet, and lots of cabinets with complementary granite countertops.



The Master Suite is located at the back of the home for privacy and features an en suite bathroom that has granite countertops with double vanities, a walk-in shower, and an extra-large walk-in closet. Bedrooms two and three are on the same side of the home and share the second bathroom, while bedroom four and the den are located at the front of the home on the opposite side and share the third bathroom allowing everyone to have their own quite space.



A covered lanai at the back of the home provides the perfect spot to enjoy the Floridian outdoors or dine al fresco.



Easy access to I-75 and is just a short drive away from shopping and dining venues. Waterset hosts a variety of onsite family-friendly activities, including a seasonal market, concerts, and movies on the lawn. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool and a fitness center.



Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control, is provided by the HOA. Washer and dryer included with the property.



This beautiful townhome won’t last long – call to schedule a showing today!