Apollo Beach, FL
6324 SUNSAIL PLACE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

6324 SUNSAIL PLACE

6324 Sunsail Place · No Longer Available
Location

6324 Sunsail Place, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
*** DOING OUR PART: We are WAIVING rental application fees thru 5/31 so you can use that where you need it most. Other applicable fees still apply *** This home’s open floor plan is perfect for entertaining while still providing four bedrooms and three bathrooms in a one-story floor plan. The home features large neutral tile throughout all the main living areas, modern lighting, and French doors that open to the den. The kitchen includes an oversized granite island, stainless gas appliances, pantry closet, and lots of cabinets with complementary granite countertops.

The Master Suite is located at the back of the home for privacy and features an en suite bathroom that has granite countertops with double vanities, a walk-in shower, and an extra-large walk-in closet. Bedrooms two and three are on the same side of the home and share the second bathroom, while bedroom four and the den are located at the front of the home on the opposite side and share the third bathroom allowing everyone to have their own quite space.

A covered lanai at the back of the home provides the perfect spot to enjoy the Floridian outdoors or dine al fresco.

Easy access to I-75 and is just a short drive away from shopping and dining venues. Waterset hosts a variety of onsite family-friendly activities, including a seasonal market, concerts, and movies on the lawn. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool and a fitness center.

Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control, is provided by the HOA. Washer and dryer included with the property.

This beautiful townhome won’t last long – call to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6324 SUNSAIL PLACE have any available units?
6324 SUNSAIL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 6324 SUNSAIL PLACE have?
Some of 6324 SUNSAIL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6324 SUNSAIL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6324 SUNSAIL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6324 SUNSAIL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6324 SUNSAIL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 6324 SUNSAIL PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6324 SUNSAIL PLACE offers parking.
Does 6324 SUNSAIL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6324 SUNSAIL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6324 SUNSAIL PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 6324 SUNSAIL PLACE has a pool.
Does 6324 SUNSAIL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6324 SUNSAIL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6324 SUNSAIL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6324 SUNSAIL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6324 SUNSAIL PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6324 SUNSAIL PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
