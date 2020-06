1029 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD

Amenities

STOP! THIS IS IT! ***ALL JUST-NOW/NEW COMPLETELY RENOVATED WATERFRONT CORNER UNIT ON SALT WATER CANAL, WITH PRIVATE PORCH & DOCK!! ****BOAT ACCESS TO THE GULF OF MEXICO!! ****MOSTLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOMS, FAMILY ROOM, DINETTE, ETC. ***Exceptional two bedroom, WATERFRONT condo with a private patio and deeded dock. Well constructed and maintained condo community. Impeccable with neutral colors throughout. Spacious bedrooms. Large closets! Kitchen includes GRANITE COUNTERS & ALL BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! Separate dining room. BRAND NEW TILE THROUGHOUT- in entry, walkway, kitchen and bathroom. BRAND NEW Sliding glass doors off bedroom to patio with newer deck. Excellent location. Only minutes to the open water of Tampa Bay. RENOVATION JUST COMPLETED, LIKE BRAND NEW WATERFRONT CONDO!