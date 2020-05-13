All apartments in Apollo Beach
Find more places like 9830 Ivory Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apollo Beach, FL
/
9830 Ivory Drive
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

9830 Ivory Drive

9830 Ivory Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apollo Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9830 Ivory Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33573

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
9830 Ivory Drive Available 06/01/20 Belmont Beauty - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is only a year old. You will appreciate its Beauty starting with the brick paver front porch all the way through to the screened room that overlooks the backyard and then a park. No immediate backyard neighbors. There is ceramic tile everywhere accept the bedrooms. The kitchen has a large island and a Breakfast nook as well as espresso finish wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and a walk in pantry. The Master suite has a soaking tub, separate shower and a walk in closet that is as big as a small bedroom. The laundry room is conveniently located off the front hallway and the Master bedroom closet and the washer and dryer are included. The Great room is spacious enough for large furniture. A new High School is almost finished and is close by and a new Elementary School being constructed in the neighborhood. The Community offers a swimming pool, fitness center, recreation building, tennis and basketball courts, walking trail, a park and playground. A new Publix Shopping Center is being built at the entrance.

(RLNE5772324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9830 Ivory Drive have any available units?
9830 Ivory Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 9830 Ivory Drive have?
Some of 9830 Ivory Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9830 Ivory Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9830 Ivory Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9830 Ivory Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9830 Ivory Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9830 Ivory Drive offer parking?
No, 9830 Ivory Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9830 Ivory Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9830 Ivory Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9830 Ivory Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9830 Ivory Drive has a pool.
Does 9830 Ivory Drive have accessible units?
No, 9830 Ivory Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9830 Ivory Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9830 Ivory Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9830 Ivory Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9830 Ivory Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apollo Beach 2 BedroomsApollo Beach Apartments with Balcony
Apollo Beach Apartments with GarageApollo Beach Apartments with Parking
Apollo Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FL
Eagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa