Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

9830 Ivory Drive Available 06/01/20 Belmont Beauty - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is only a year old. You will appreciate its Beauty starting with the brick paver front porch all the way through to the screened room that overlooks the backyard and then a park. No immediate backyard neighbors. There is ceramic tile everywhere accept the bedrooms. The kitchen has a large island and a Breakfast nook as well as espresso finish wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and a walk in pantry. The Master suite has a soaking tub, separate shower and a walk in closet that is as big as a small bedroom. The laundry room is conveniently located off the front hallway and the Master bedroom closet and the washer and dryer are included. The Great room is spacious enough for large furniture. A new High School is almost finished and is close by and a new Elementary School being constructed in the neighborhood. The Community offers a swimming pool, fitness center, recreation building, tennis and basketball courts, walking trail, a park and playground. A new Publix Shopping Center is being built at the entrance.



(RLNE5772324)