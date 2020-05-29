All apartments in Apollo Beach
Find more places like 913 BUNKER VIEW DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apollo Beach, FL
/
913 BUNKER VIEW DRIVE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

913 BUNKER VIEW DRIVE

913 Bunker View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apollo Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

913 Bunker View Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572
Golf and Sea Village of Apollo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Florida Living at It's Best! Whether Your Passion is Boating, Entertaining, Swimming, or Golfing... With over 2000 sq ft of Indoor Living Space and Another 2000 sq ft of Outdoor Living Space... The Home Has Something for Everyone. Head Over to the Golf Club for a Morning Tee Time or Lounge By Your Pool Under the Palm Trees. Take the Boat Out For a Sunset Cruise... Just a 3 Minute Ride Out to Tampa Bay From Your Private Dock... This Home Was Made to Enjoy. Vaulted Ceilings and Tons of Windows Allow the Natural light to Flood Every Room... Making The Inside of This Home Just as Bright and Warm as The Outside. A Beautifully Updated Kitchen, Large Family Room and Plenty of Dinning Areas Makes This Open Concept Design Perfect for Any Party. And With All Bedrooms Split with Plenty of Bathrooms... It's Also the Perfect Design for Privacy. This Home Makes Your Day to Day Possibilities Endless. Tucked Away from the City But Close to Plenty of Shopping & Dinning. This Home is More than Just Somewhere you Sleep... It's Where You Live. Make Your Appointment to View Today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 BUNKER VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
913 BUNKER VIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 913 BUNKER VIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 913 BUNKER VIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 BUNKER VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
913 BUNKER VIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 BUNKER VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 913 BUNKER VIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 913 BUNKER VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 913 BUNKER VIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 913 BUNKER VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 913 BUNKER VIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 BUNKER VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 913 BUNKER VIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 913 BUNKER VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 913 BUNKER VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 913 BUNKER VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 BUNKER VIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 913 BUNKER VIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 BUNKER VIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apollo Beach 2 BedroomsApollo Beach Apartments with Balcony
Apollo Beach Apartments with GarageApollo Beach Apartments with Parking
Apollo Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FL
Eagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa