913 BUNKER VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Florida Living at It's Best! Whether Your Passion is Boating, Entertaining, Swimming, or Golfing... With over 2000 sq ft of Indoor Living Space and Another 2000 sq ft of Outdoor Living Space... The Home Has Something for Everyone. Head Over to the Golf Club for a Morning Tee Time or Lounge By Your Pool Under the Palm Trees. Take the Boat Out For a Sunset Cruise... Just a 3 Minute Ride Out to Tampa Bay From Your Private Dock... This Home Was Made to Enjoy. Vaulted Ceilings and Tons of Windows Allow the Natural light to Flood Every Room... Making The Inside of This Home Just as Bright and Warm as The Outside. A Beautifully Updated Kitchen, Large Family Room and Plenty of Dinning Areas Makes This Open Concept Design Perfect for Any Party. And With All Bedrooms Split with Plenty of Bathrooms... It's Also the Perfect Design for Privacy. This Home Makes Your Day to Day Possibilities Endless. Tucked Away from the City But Close to Plenty of Shopping & Dinning. This Home is More than Just Somewhere you Sleep... It's Where You Live. Make Your Appointment to View Today.