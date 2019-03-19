All apartments in Apollo Beach
Apollo Beach, FL
826 SYMPHONY ISLES BOULEVARD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

826 SYMPHONY ISLES BOULEVARD

826 Symphony Isles Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

826 Symphony Isles Boulevard, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful water frontage home is ready for you to move in. Located in the gorgeous Symphony Isles community, the house boasts 2 rooms with private bathrooms and walk in closets on the second floor. Great views from everywhere in the house to enjoy the Florida sunsets. The community has a boat ramp, community building, pool, beach, sand volley ball, gazebo and picnic area, and much more. The Apollo Beach Golf club is just outside the gates of the community. Updates abound in the house: NEW ROOF, new SEAWALL, new AIR CONDITIONER, new water heater, new Hurricane Impact sliding doors and windows, new granite counter top in the kitchen, and new refrigerator, electric box and garage door opener. It just needs your personal touches to make this your favorite place to call home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 SYMPHONY ISLES BOULEVARD have any available units?
826 SYMPHONY ISLES BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 826 SYMPHONY ISLES BOULEVARD have?
Some of 826 SYMPHONY ISLES BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 SYMPHONY ISLES BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
826 SYMPHONY ISLES BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 SYMPHONY ISLES BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 826 SYMPHONY ISLES BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 826 SYMPHONY ISLES BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 826 SYMPHONY ISLES BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 826 SYMPHONY ISLES BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 826 SYMPHONY ISLES BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 SYMPHONY ISLES BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 826 SYMPHONY ISLES BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 826 SYMPHONY ISLES BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 826 SYMPHONY ISLES BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 826 SYMPHONY ISLES BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 SYMPHONY ISLES BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 826 SYMPHONY ISLES BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 826 SYMPHONY ISLES BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.
