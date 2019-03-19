826 SYMPHONY ISLES BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful water frontage home is ready for you to move in. Located in the gorgeous Symphony Isles community, the house boasts 2 rooms with private bathrooms and walk in closets on the second floor. Great views from everywhere in the house to enjoy the Florida sunsets. The community has a boat ramp, community building, pool, beach, sand volley ball, gazebo and picnic area, and much more. The Apollo Beach Golf club is just outside the gates of the community. Updates abound in the house: NEW ROOF, new SEAWALL, new AIR CONDITIONER, new water heater, new Hurricane Impact sliding doors and windows, new granite counter top in the kitchen, and new refrigerator, electric box and garage door opener. It just needs your personal touches to make this your favorite place to call home