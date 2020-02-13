811 Symphony Isles Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance

pet friendly 24hr maintenance patio / balcony

AMAZING WATERFRONT APOLLO BEACH TOWNHOUSE Simply beautiful living on the Gulf of Mexico with your own boat dock in the gated community of Symphony Isles. With three floors, this unique townhouse offers two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms covering 1753 square feet of living space with sliding doors to balconies on 2 levels and a spacious deck overlooking the sparkling canal. The first floor offers a relaxing living room/dining room/kitchen space all with gorgeous views of the water. The second floor has the two large bedrooms and bathrooms and the third floor offers a spectacular bonus space perfect for another bedroom or the dream office space. This is classic Florida Gulfside living situation in a great gated community. This one can NOT be missed'contact us today for additional information. AVAILABLE MID OCTOBER



