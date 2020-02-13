All apartments in Apollo Beach
Find more places like 811 Symphony Isles Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apollo Beach, FL
/
811 Symphony Isles Boulevard
Last updated February 13 2020 at 11:37 PM

811 Symphony Isles Boulevard

811 Symphony Isles Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apollo Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

811 Symphony Isles Boulevard, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
AMAZING WATERFRONT APOLLO BEACH TOWNHOUSE Simply beautiful living on the Gulf of Mexico with your own boat dock in the gated community of Symphony Isles. With three floors, this unique townhouse offers two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms covering 1753 square feet of living space with sliding doors to balconies on 2 levels and a spacious deck overlooking the sparkling canal. The first floor offers a relaxing living room/dining room/kitchen space all with gorgeous views of the water. The second floor has the two large bedrooms and bathrooms and the third floor offers a spectacular bonus space perfect for another bedroom or the dream office space. This is classic Florida Gulfside living situation in a great gated community. This one can NOT be missed'contact us today for additional information. AVAILABLE MID OCTOBER

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Symphony Isles Boulevard have any available units?
811 Symphony Isles Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
Is 811 Symphony Isles Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
811 Symphony Isles Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Symphony Isles Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 Symphony Isles Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 811 Symphony Isles Boulevard offer parking?
No, 811 Symphony Isles Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 811 Symphony Isles Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 Symphony Isles Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Symphony Isles Boulevard have a pool?
No, 811 Symphony Isles Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 811 Symphony Isles Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 811 Symphony Isles Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Symphony Isles Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 Symphony Isles Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 811 Symphony Isles Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 Symphony Isles Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apollo Beach 2 BedroomsApollo Beach Apartments with Balcony
Apollo Beach Apartments with GarageApollo Beach Apartments with Parking
Apollo Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FL
Eagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa