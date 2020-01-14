All apartments in Apollo Beach
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

809 Golf and Sea Blvd. #104

809 Golf and Sea Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

809 Golf and Sea Boulevard, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Nice Two-bedroom Condo on Apollo Beach Golf Course - What a hidden gem right on the Apollo Beach golf coarse!! Live the relaxed Florida lifestyle in the small quiet community of Golf and Sea Villas. This maintenance free community sits in a great setting on a canal right beside the Apollo Beach Golf course on the first hole. This is the only condo complex on the golf coarse. As soon as you walk in to this villa you see the amazing views of the canal and golf coarse from the great room, kitchen, and dining room. The living space is extended with an over sized screened in porch and a large deck for grilling or sun bathing. Brand new carpet lies in both bedrooms and the living room. Ceramic tile runs down the hallway, in the kitchen, and baths. Fresh paint throughout! Granite countertops and brand new stainless steel appliances are in the kitchen. Watch fish, turtle, sting rays, and dolphins come through the salt water canal on the screened in porch with your coffee, or have a glass of wine while you watch the sunset! Water, sewer, trash, and all outside grounds maintenance included!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5333066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Golf and Sea Blvd. #104 have any available units?
809 Golf and Sea Blvd. #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 809 Golf and Sea Blvd. #104 have?
Some of 809 Golf and Sea Blvd. #104's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Golf and Sea Blvd. #104 currently offering any rent specials?
809 Golf and Sea Blvd. #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Golf and Sea Blvd. #104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Golf and Sea Blvd. #104 is pet friendly.
Does 809 Golf and Sea Blvd. #104 offer parking?
No, 809 Golf and Sea Blvd. #104 does not offer parking.
Does 809 Golf and Sea Blvd. #104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Golf and Sea Blvd. #104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Golf and Sea Blvd. #104 have a pool?
No, 809 Golf and Sea Blvd. #104 does not have a pool.
Does 809 Golf and Sea Blvd. #104 have accessible units?
No, 809 Golf and Sea Blvd. #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Golf and Sea Blvd. #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Golf and Sea Blvd. #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Golf and Sea Blvd. #104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 Golf and Sea Blvd. #104 does not have units with air conditioning.
