809 Golf and Sea Blvd. #104

Nice Two-bedroom Condo on Apollo Beach Golf Course - What a hidden gem right on the Apollo Beach golf coarse!! Live the relaxed Florida lifestyle in the small quiet community of Golf and Sea Villas. This maintenance free community sits in a great setting on a canal right beside the Apollo Beach Golf course on the first hole. This is the only condo complex on the golf coarse. As soon as you walk in to this villa you see the amazing views of the canal and golf coarse from the great room, kitchen, and dining room. The living space is extended with an over sized screened in porch and a large deck for grilling or sun bathing. Brand new carpet lies in both bedrooms and the living room. Ceramic tile runs down the hallway, in the kitchen, and baths. Fresh paint throughout! Granite countertops and brand new stainless steel appliances are in the kitchen. Watch fish, turtle, sting rays, and dolphins come through the salt water canal on the screened in porch with your coffee, or have a glass of wine while you watch the sunset! Water, sewer, trash, and all outside grounds maintenance included!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5333066)