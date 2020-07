Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Completely repainted, inside and out! New carpets! This charming three bedroom, two bath home with a den is located in Covington Park, a planned development featuring a community pool and more! Close to I75, US 301 and US 41. Features a split floorplan, large greatroom, fenced yard, french doors into the den, inside utility room, all appliances and carpet in only the bedrooms! Tile in the wet areas and laminate in the living room and den. Don't miss out! Close to area schools!