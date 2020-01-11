All apartments in Apollo Beach
Last updated January 11 2020 at 7:30 AM

7606 CLOVELLY PARK PLACE

7606 Clovelly Park Place · No Longer Available
Location

7606 Clovelly Park Place, Apollo Beach, FL 33572
Covington Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
This is a beautiful home in a quiet neighborhood at the end of a cul-de-sac. Split floor plan with screened back patio in a private fenced yard. Tile throughout & carpet in bedrooms. Upgraded ceiling fans, Washer and Dryer included, Security system, fenced yard with screened lanai. Walk-in Master Closet, closet systems in other bedrooms, Community Pool, Gym and Playground. walk to Dolby elementary school, Eisenhower middle school and Easy Bay High School. Great location with easy access to I-75, US41 and 301. One pet under 35 lbs with $500 pet fee. $50 application fee per adult, $1295 security deposit, credit check, work and landlord reference check. Available March 1. Current tenant is still in house and is instructed not to let prospects in to view property. Please call for appointment Split bedroom plan,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
fee: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7606 CLOVELLY PARK PLACE have any available units?
7606 CLOVELLY PARK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 7606 CLOVELLY PARK PLACE have?
Some of 7606 CLOVELLY PARK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7606 CLOVELLY PARK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7606 CLOVELLY PARK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7606 CLOVELLY PARK PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7606 CLOVELLY PARK PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 7606 CLOVELLY PARK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 7606 CLOVELLY PARK PLACE offers parking.
Does 7606 CLOVELLY PARK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7606 CLOVELLY PARK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7606 CLOVELLY PARK PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 7606 CLOVELLY PARK PLACE has a pool.
Does 7606 CLOVELLY PARK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7606 CLOVELLY PARK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7606 CLOVELLY PARK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7606 CLOVELLY PARK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7606 CLOVELLY PARK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7606 CLOVELLY PARK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
