7606 CLOVELLY PARK PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground pool garage

This is a beautiful home in a quiet neighborhood at the end of a cul-de-sac. Split floor plan with screened back patio in a private fenced yard. Tile throughout & carpet in bedrooms. Upgraded ceiling fans, Washer and Dryer included, Security system, fenced yard with screened lanai. Walk-in Master Closet, closet systems in other bedrooms, Community Pool, Gym and Playground. walk to Dolby elementary school, Eisenhower middle school and Easy Bay High School. Great location with easy access to I-75, US41 and 301. One pet under 35 lbs with $500 pet fee. $50 application fee per adult, $1295 security deposit, credit check, work and landlord reference check. Available March 1. Current tenant is still in house and is instructed not to let prospects in to view property. Please call for appointment Split bedroom plan,