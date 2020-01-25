7521 Oxford Garden Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet ice maker refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

3 BR, 2 Bath plus Den- Apollo Beach - Bright and sunny 3/2/1 PLUS office or DEN in desirable COVINGTON PARK. Lots of TILE, Carpet in BRs and LR. Applianced KItchen, Refrigerator w/ icemaker. Breakfast bar. Large pantry, Built-in desk. Bedrooms are nice sized, master has walk-in closet. Lots of sunshine and natural light throughout the home. Spacious open layout with VAULTED CEILINGS. Updated lights and fixtures, faux wood blinds throughout. Ring Video Doorbell. Large inside laundry room, sliders to fenced yard. Doby Elementary School within the community. Great AMENITIES including community pool, tennis, basketball, playground. Excellent location and easy commute to Tampa or Sarasota. Call to schedule a personal showing. NO PETS. Available Now! One car garage and one car parking in driveway.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2419629)