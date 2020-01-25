All apartments in Apollo Beach
7521 Oxford Garden Circle
7521 Oxford Garden Circle

7521 Oxford Gardens Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7521 Oxford Gardens Circle, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
3 BR, 2 Bath plus Den- Apollo Beach - Bright and sunny 3/2/1 PLUS office or DEN in desirable COVINGTON PARK. Lots of TILE, Carpet in BRs and LR. Applianced KItchen, Refrigerator w/ icemaker. Breakfast bar. Large pantry, Built-in desk. Bedrooms are nice sized, master has walk-in closet. Lots of sunshine and natural light throughout the home. Spacious open layout with VAULTED CEILINGS. Updated lights and fixtures, faux wood blinds throughout. Ring Video Doorbell. Large inside laundry room, sliders to fenced yard. Doby Elementary School within the community. Great AMENITIES including community pool, tennis, basketball, playground. Excellent location and easy commute to Tampa or Sarasota. Call to schedule a personal showing. NO PETS. Available Now! One car garage and one car parking in driveway.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2419629)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7521 Oxford Garden Circle have any available units?
7521 Oxford Garden Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 7521 Oxford Garden Circle have?
Some of 7521 Oxford Garden Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7521 Oxford Garden Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7521 Oxford Garden Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7521 Oxford Garden Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7521 Oxford Garden Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 7521 Oxford Garden Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7521 Oxford Garden Circle offers parking.
Does 7521 Oxford Garden Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7521 Oxford Garden Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7521 Oxford Garden Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7521 Oxford Garden Circle has a pool.
Does 7521 Oxford Garden Circle have accessible units?
No, 7521 Oxford Garden Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7521 Oxford Garden Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7521 Oxford Garden Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7521 Oxford Garden Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7521 Oxford Garden Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

