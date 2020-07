7454 SURREY PINES DRIVE

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 3BR/2BA VILLA WITH NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS. VILLA HAS A CONSERVATION VIEW. OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND KITCHEN HAS NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND A/C. GAS STOVE AND WATER HEATER. ARCHED WALL AND COLUMNS SEPARATING LIVING ROOM FROM DINING AREA. WASHER AND DRYER ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. SIT OUT ON YOUR SCREENED LANAI AND ENJOY THE VIEW. THE COMMUNITY OF COVINGTON HAS A SWIMMING POOL, RECREATION BUILDING, ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. INTERSTATE 75 AND THE NEW HOSPITAL ARE RIGHT DOWN THE STREET FROM THE COMMUNITY. THE HIGH SCHOOL AND MIDDLE SCHOOL ARE RIGHT OUTSIDE THE NEIGHBORHOOD. NO PETS. $75 RE/MAX APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. $10 AMENITIES PASS AS WELL. ONCE ACCEPTED $1500 RENT IS DUE WITHIN 3 DAYS AND $1550 SECURITY DEPOSIT WILL BE DUE ON LEASE SIGNING.