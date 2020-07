Amenities

pet friendly pool playground

4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - New Flooring throughout the entire home! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath -- This Home boasts gas appliances and an open light, bright and airy floor plan. Split Bedrooms, Eating space in the kitchen with breakfast bar and closet pantry. The community has numerous amenities along with a community pool, parks, playgrounds and sidewalks. Close proximity to neighborhood schools, Easy access to I-75 making commuting a breeze. Call today for a private viewing!



(RLNE4277782)