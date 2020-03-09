7304 Hermes CT.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool

Great Family Home and Community - 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath home is located across from a beautiful, open and manicured neighborhood park located in the Waterset community. Walk into the foyer with a half bath to the left and straight through to the spacious living area that includes the Great Room with sliders to the outdoors, open Dining area and Kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, large island/breakfast bar and closet pantry. A nice surprise waits upstairs with an open Loft/Bonus Room with flexibility for a secondary media area, play room or home office. The Master Suite has room to spare and includes a walk-in closet, bath with double sinks, soaking tub and walk-in shower. The secondary bedrooms share the other spacious bathroom. Outdoors is where active families will want to spend their time. Multiple pools, dog park, bike trails, fitness center, kids waterpark and more. Pet friendly home.



