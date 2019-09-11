717 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD

Amenities

EASY LIVING HERE....WITH NEW ATTRACTIVE PRICE! Don’t want to cut the grass on this spacious nearly 1/3 acre lot? Got you covered! Lawn Maintenance Provided! Want to enjoy the beautiful pool, but without pool care hassles? Got you covered there too! Pool Maintenance Also Provided! And everyone always asks, "Is there a washer & dryer"? Yep! Interior laundry with 1Yr new pedestal set included! All you really need to do is bring your clothes, toothbrush & furnishings and move right in! OWN A BOAT? This gorgeous waterfront executive home features its own private dock with electric, water, lighting & a 5K boat lift! Jet Ski Lift Provided As Well! Easy out to Tampa Bay with no bridges! Home interior is perfectly appointed, with open floor plan & upgrades! Suffer from allergies? Not A Stitch Of Carpet In The Home, with tile & laminate throughout! There’s a convenient office/den, a formal dining area, a chef’s center island dream kitchen, a breakfast cafe & a spa-like master ensuite bath! Nice sized secondary bedrooms sharing a 2nd full bath! Rear covered/screened lanai features a shower & a convenient half-bath and is ideal for whatever you desire….entertaining, grilling or chilling! Fantastic much sought after Apollo Beach area has you near everything you could need or want! Restaurants, shopping, groceries, medical & hospitals! DON'T DELAY!! Call For Your Viewing Appointment Today! (Pets Considered On A Case-By-Case Basis. Max vessel length 28ft).