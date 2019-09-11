All apartments in Apollo Beach
Apollo Beach, FL
717 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD
Last updated September 11 2019 at 11:27 AM

717 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD

717 Apollo Beach Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

717 Apollo Beach Boulevard, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
EASY LIVING HERE....WITH NEW ATTRACTIVE PRICE! Don’t want to cut the grass on this spacious nearly 1/3 acre lot? Got you covered! Lawn Maintenance Provided! Want to enjoy the beautiful pool, but without pool care hassles? Got you covered there too! Pool Maintenance Also Provided! And everyone always asks, "Is there a washer & dryer"? Yep! Interior laundry with 1Yr new pedestal set included! All you really need to do is bring your clothes, toothbrush & furnishings and move right in! OWN A BOAT? This gorgeous waterfront executive home features its own private dock with electric, water, lighting & a 5K boat lift! Jet Ski Lift Provided As Well! Easy out to Tampa Bay with no bridges! Home interior is perfectly appointed, with open floor plan & upgrades! Suffer from allergies? Not A Stitch Of Carpet In The Home, with tile & laminate throughout! There’s a convenient office/den, a formal dining area, a chef’s center island dream kitchen, a breakfast cafe & a spa-like master ensuite bath! Nice sized secondary bedrooms sharing a 2nd full bath! Rear covered/screened lanai features a shower & a convenient half-bath and is ideal for whatever you desire….entertaining, grilling or chilling! Fantastic much sought after Apollo Beach area has you near everything you could need or want! Restaurants, shopping, groceries, medical & hospitals! DON'T DELAY!! Call For Your Viewing Appointment Today! (Pets Considered On A Case-By-Case Basis. Max vessel length 28ft).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD have any available units?
717 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 717 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD have?
Some of 717 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
717 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 717 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 717 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 717 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 717 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 717 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 717 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 717 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 717 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
