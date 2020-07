Amenities

dishwasher garage pool basketball court tennis court volleyball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

This Beautiful, Like New Home is Move in-ready! Lawncare is included. 2 car garage with 2 additional parking spaces in the driveway. Waterset Community amenities include Resort Style Pool, Tennis, Volleyball, Pickleball, Basketball courts and 12 miles of biking walking trails. Great convenient location, close to I-75, US41, US301 and all the new Riverview Shops and Restaurants.