6910 COVINGTON STONE AVENUE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park fire pit parking playground pool garage

COME CHECK THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME OUT TODAY! This home is located in the wonderful community of Waterset, which offers a cafe, parks, playgrounds, a dog park, swimming pools, and more! With over 2700 SF, 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and 2 car garage, this home is all that you asked for! As you enter the home you will immediately notice the high ceilings, inviting natural light, and open floor plan. Upon entering the home you will notice a private office with a French door entryway and formal dining room, perfect for entertaining your guest. As you make your way into the kitchen you will experience the open and spacious feel as the kitchen overlooks the family room and breakfast nook. The kitchen is equipped with a gorgeous kitchen island, gas range, granite, and stone backsplash. The kitchen and family room is open to the spectacular outdoor living space. Roast some smores by the fire pit, cookout under the pergola, and watch some football under the lanai. The master retreat will not let you down! The spacious master bedroom offers: natural lighting, dual sinks, walk-in shower, and two (his and her) walk-in closets. Upstairs you will find a bonus loft perfect for movie night or entertaining your guests. The secondary bedrooms are also located upstairs. Other UPGRADES include recessed lighting, lots of storage, high ceilings, gas range, private office and so much MORE.