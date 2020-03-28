All apartments in Apollo Beach
6910 COVINGTON STONE AVENUE
Last updated March 28 2020 at 10:26 AM

6910 COVINGTON STONE AVENUE

6910 Covington Stone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6910 Covington Stone Avenue, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
garage
COME CHECK THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME OUT TODAY! This home is located in the wonderful community of Waterset, which offers a cafe, parks, playgrounds, a dog park, swimming pools, and more! With over 2700 SF, 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and 2 car garage, this home is all that you asked for! As you enter the home you will immediately notice the high ceilings, inviting natural light, and open floor plan. Upon entering the home you will notice a private office with a French door entryway and formal dining room, perfect for entertaining your guest. As you make your way into the kitchen you will experience the open and spacious feel as the kitchen overlooks the family room and breakfast nook. The kitchen is equipped with a gorgeous kitchen island, gas range, granite, and stone backsplash. The kitchen and family room is open to the spectacular outdoor living space. Roast some smores by the fire pit, cookout under the pergola, and watch some football under the lanai. The master retreat will not let you down! The spacious master bedroom offers: natural lighting, dual sinks, walk-in shower, and two (his and her) walk-in closets. Upstairs you will find a bonus loft perfect for movie night or entertaining your guests. The secondary bedrooms are also located upstairs. Other UPGRADES include recessed lighting, lots of storage, high ceilings, gas range, private office and so much MORE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6910 COVINGTON STONE AVENUE have any available units?
6910 COVINGTON STONE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 6910 COVINGTON STONE AVENUE have?
Some of 6910 COVINGTON STONE AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6910 COVINGTON STONE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6910 COVINGTON STONE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6910 COVINGTON STONE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6910 COVINGTON STONE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 6910 COVINGTON STONE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6910 COVINGTON STONE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6910 COVINGTON STONE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6910 COVINGTON STONE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6910 COVINGTON STONE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 6910 COVINGTON STONE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 6910 COVINGTON STONE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6910 COVINGTON STONE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6910 COVINGTON STONE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6910 COVINGTON STONE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6910 COVINGTON STONE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6910 COVINGTON STONE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
