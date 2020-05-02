6830 PARK STRAND DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit gym parking pool

***DOING OUR PART: WE ARE WAIVING RENTAL APPLICATION FEES THRU 5/31 SO YOU CAN USE THAT WHERE YOU NEED IT MOST. OTHER APPLICABLE FEES STILL APPLY*** This gorgeous upgraded Waterset home is move-in-ready! Located on one of the largest conservation lots in the community with spectacular pond views. The home’s open and inviting floor plan is perfect for entertaining or quiet evenings at home. Spend casual days on the back screened-in lanai or in the large fenced-in yard with brick pave fire pit while enjoying the expansive views of the pond behind the home.



When you first walk inside the home, you'll be amazed at all the added upgrades and the attention to detail. The home features neutral large tile throughout all the main living areas, crown molding in the foyer, and French doors to the den.



The kitchen includes an oversized granite island, stainless gas appliances, side by side refrigerator, modern dark cabinets, mosaic backsplash and mosaic-tiled area under the bar.



The Master bath has granite countertops with double vanities, a walk-in shower, modern cabinets, and an extra-large walk-in closet. The second bath also includes granite countertops and modern dark cabinets.



Easy access to I-75 and is just a short drive away from world-class shopping and dining venues. Waterset hosts a variety of onsite family-friendly activities, including a seasonal market, concerts, and movies on the lawn. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool and a fitness center.



Complete lawn maintenance, and plant fertilization and plant pest control, is provided by the HOA saving you time and money!



This beautiful home won’t last long! ** Take a virtual 3D tour now! Copy and paste this URL in your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dF8qLja5Jjz&mls=1