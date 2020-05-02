All apartments in Apollo Beach
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

6830 PARK STRAND DRIVE

6830 Park Strand Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6830 Park Strand Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
***DOING OUR PART: WE ARE WAIVING RENTAL APPLICATION FEES THRU 5/31 SO YOU CAN USE THAT WHERE YOU NEED IT MOST. OTHER APPLICABLE FEES STILL APPLY*** This gorgeous upgraded Waterset home is move-in-ready! Located on one of the largest conservation lots in the community with spectacular pond views. The home’s open and inviting floor plan is perfect for entertaining or quiet evenings at home. Spend casual days on the back screened-in lanai or in the large fenced-in yard with brick pave fire pit while enjoying the expansive views of the pond behind the home.

When you first walk inside the home, you'll be amazed at all the added upgrades and the attention to detail. The home features neutral large tile throughout all the main living areas, crown molding in the foyer, and French doors to the den.

The kitchen includes an oversized granite island, stainless gas appliances, side by side refrigerator, modern dark cabinets, mosaic backsplash and mosaic-tiled area under the bar.

The Master bath has granite countertops with double vanities, a walk-in shower, modern cabinets, and an extra-large walk-in closet. The second bath also includes granite countertops and modern dark cabinets.

Easy access to I-75 and is just a short drive away from world-class shopping and dining venues. Waterset hosts a variety of onsite family-friendly activities, including a seasonal market, concerts, and movies on the lawn. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool and a fitness center.

Complete lawn maintenance, and plant fertilization and plant pest control, is provided by the HOA saving you time and money!

This beautiful home won’t last long! ** Take a virtual 3D tour now! Copy and paste this URL in your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dF8qLja5Jjz&mls=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6830 PARK STRAND DRIVE have any available units?
6830 PARK STRAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 6830 PARK STRAND DRIVE have?
Some of 6830 PARK STRAND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6830 PARK STRAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6830 PARK STRAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6830 PARK STRAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6830 PARK STRAND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 6830 PARK STRAND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6830 PARK STRAND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6830 PARK STRAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6830 PARK STRAND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6830 PARK STRAND DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6830 PARK STRAND DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6830 PARK STRAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6830 PARK STRAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6830 PARK STRAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6830 PARK STRAND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6830 PARK STRAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6830 PARK STRAND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
