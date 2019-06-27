All apartments in Apollo Beach
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

6808 Monarch Park Drive

6808 Monarch Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6808 Monarch Park Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572
Covington Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Newly Renovated 4/2.5/2 SFH (Almost 2000 SF) in Apollo Beach only $1795/mo - This beautifully renovated home on the inside with a contemporary exterior and charming curb appeal on the outside and a BRAND NEW kitchen. This newer style home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a full sized 2 car garage, and fully fenced in back yard. The open floor plan compliments the efficiency of the layout not wasting a single square foot of space with almost 2000 square feet. Live the good life with a taste of updated finishes from floor to ceiling like a new home in 2019 should be. Beautifully textured ceilings, open floor plan, fully renovated kitchen including all-wood cabinetry, decorative back splash, granite counter-tops, and brand new stainless steel appliances. Brand new granite vanity counter tops in all bathrooms too! All new interior paint and brand new upgraded blinds and new ceiling fans, Enjoy your enormous master bedroom with ensuite and his & her master closets.All laminate floor for four bedroooms and tile in common area. The split floor plan is great for family's and everyone will love the covered back patio screened in just outside the master looking out to the back yard. The value does not stop at the back door of this home, as the Covington Park area of Apollo Beach is filled with the best entertainment, close to the schools & local shops and trendy eateries. Just 2-3 minutes away from I75 giving you access to anywhere in just minutes. Covington Park also adds value right here at home boasting a community pool, fitness center, basketball and tennis court, playground and miles walking/biking trails. It is priced to sell and/or lease fast!

(RLNE4968859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6808 Monarch Park Drive have any available units?
6808 Monarch Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 6808 Monarch Park Drive have?
Some of 6808 Monarch Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6808 Monarch Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6808 Monarch Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6808 Monarch Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6808 Monarch Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6808 Monarch Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6808 Monarch Park Drive offers parking.
Does 6808 Monarch Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6808 Monarch Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6808 Monarch Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6808 Monarch Park Drive has a pool.
Does 6808 Monarch Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 6808 Monarch Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6808 Monarch Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6808 Monarch Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6808 Monarch Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6808 Monarch Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
