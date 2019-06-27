6808 Monarch Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Newly Renovated 4/2.5/2 SFH (Almost 2000 SF) in Apollo Beach only $1795/mo - This beautifully renovated home on the inside with a contemporary exterior and charming curb appeal on the outside and a BRAND NEW kitchen. This newer style home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a full sized 2 car garage, and fully fenced in back yard. The open floor plan compliments the efficiency of the layout not wasting a single square foot of space with almost 2000 square feet. Live the good life with a taste of updated finishes from floor to ceiling like a new home in 2019 should be. Beautifully textured ceilings, open floor plan, fully renovated kitchen including all-wood cabinetry, decorative back splash, granite counter-tops, and brand new stainless steel appliances. Brand new granite vanity counter tops in all bathrooms too! All new interior paint and brand new upgraded blinds and new ceiling fans, Enjoy your enormous master bedroom with ensuite and his & her master closets.All laminate floor for four bedroooms and tile in common area. The split floor plan is great for family's and everyone will love the covered back patio screened in just outside the master looking out to the back yard. The value does not stop at the back door of this home, as the Covington Park area of Apollo Beach is filled with the best entertainment, close to the schools & local shops and trendy eateries. Just 2-3 minutes away from I75 giving you access to anywhere in just minutes. Covington Park also adds value right here at home boasting a community pool, fitness center, basketball and tennis court, playground and miles walking/biking trails. It is priced to sell and/or lease fast!



