Apollo Beach, FL
6506 Abaco Dr Unit 104
6506 Abaco Dr Unit 104

6506 Abaco Drive
Location

6506 Abaco Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Waterfront Apollo Beach Condo INCLUDING BOAT SLIP - This beautifully remodeled home features gleaming hardwood flooring throughout, dark wood cabinetry and stainless steel and black appliances! You will love the view from your back deck that leads directly to the waters of Hillsborough and Tampa Bay! Nice open floor plan with spacious main living room, comes complete with all major appliances including washer and dryer. Water and sewer included in the rent. Don't miss this wonderful find! Call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6506 Abaco Dr Unit 104 have any available units?
6506 Abaco Dr Unit 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 6506 Abaco Dr Unit 104 have?
Some of 6506 Abaco Dr Unit 104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6506 Abaco Dr Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
6506 Abaco Dr Unit 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6506 Abaco Dr Unit 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6506 Abaco Dr Unit 104 is pet friendly.
Does 6506 Abaco Dr Unit 104 offer parking?
No, 6506 Abaco Dr Unit 104 does not offer parking.
Does 6506 Abaco Dr Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6506 Abaco Dr Unit 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6506 Abaco Dr Unit 104 have a pool?
No, 6506 Abaco Dr Unit 104 does not have a pool.
Does 6506 Abaco Dr Unit 104 have accessible units?
No, 6506 Abaco Dr Unit 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 6506 Abaco Dr Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6506 Abaco Dr Unit 104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6506 Abaco Dr Unit 104 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6506 Abaco Dr Unit 104 has units with air conditioning.
