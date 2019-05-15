6506 Abaco Dr Unit 104

Amenities

2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Waterfront Apollo Beach Condo INCLUDING BOAT SLIP - This beautifully remodeled home features gleaming hardwood flooring throughout, dark wood cabinetry and stainless steel and black appliances! You will love the view from your back deck that leads directly to the waters of Hillsborough and Tampa Bay! Nice open floor plan with spacious main living room, comes complete with all major appliances including washer and dryer. Water and sewer included in the rent. Don't miss this wonderful find! Call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124.