Apollo Beach, FL
6323 HEIRLOOM PLACE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:00 AM

6323 HEIRLOOM PLACE

6323 Heirloom Place · (813) 841-1661
Location

6323 Heirloom Place, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2135 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
This is a fantasic Homes by West Bay, Sandpiper floor plan built in 2016. It is located in Waterset which is one of the most popular communities in Hillsborough County and the South Shore area. This well maintained home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a grand open floor plan, split bedrooms, and ceramic tile in the great room and the dining area. The kitchen features a gas range, pendant lights, granite counter tops as well as stainless steel kitchen appliances. Washer, dryer, blinds and grounds maintenance are included. Waterset features the Landing Club & Cafe, walking trails, conservation areas, parks, playgrounds, dog park, splash park and two community pools, fitness center, a day care and Waterset Charter School. This won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6323 HEIRLOOM PLACE have any available units?
6323 HEIRLOOM PLACE has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6323 HEIRLOOM PLACE have?
Some of 6323 HEIRLOOM PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6323 HEIRLOOM PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6323 HEIRLOOM PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6323 HEIRLOOM PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6323 HEIRLOOM PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 6323 HEIRLOOM PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6323 HEIRLOOM PLACE does offer parking.
Does 6323 HEIRLOOM PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6323 HEIRLOOM PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6323 HEIRLOOM PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 6323 HEIRLOOM PLACE has a pool.
Does 6323 HEIRLOOM PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6323 HEIRLOOM PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6323 HEIRLOOM PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6323 HEIRLOOM PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6323 HEIRLOOM PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6323 HEIRLOOM PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
