6323 HEIRLOOM PLACE

This is a fantasic Homes by West Bay, Sandpiper floor plan built in 2016. It is located in Waterset which is one of the most popular communities in Hillsborough County and the South Shore area. This well maintained home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a grand open floor plan, split bedrooms, and ceramic tile in the great room and the dining area. The kitchen features a gas range, pendant lights, granite counter tops as well as stainless steel kitchen appliances. Washer, dryer, blinds and grounds maintenance are included. Waterset features the Landing Club & Cafe, walking trails, conservation areas, parks, playgrounds, dog park, splash park and two community pools, fitness center, a day care and Waterset Charter School. This won't last!