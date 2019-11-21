All apartments in Apollo Beach
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

6319 SUNSET BAY CIRCLE

6319 Sunset Bay Cir · No Longer Available
Location

6319 Sunset Bay Cir, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Luxurious town-home in Sunset Bay. This is an exclusive gated resort community in Apollo Beach on the shores of Tampa Bay. This exceptionally spacious 3,100 Sq Ft. town-home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a 3 car tandem garage with room for storage. You have your own private elevator too! Enjoy the community pool overlooking the bay. There are grill areas, a covered lounge area, lagoon, fire pit and fishing pier. Boaters have a direct "no bridge" deep water canal access to Tampa bay and the Gulf of Mexico with some of the best fishing there is! This home has been loved and is in outstanding shape and looks brand new. Don't miss your opportunity to live in Apollo Beach and on the water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6319 SUNSET BAY CIRCLE have any available units?
6319 SUNSET BAY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 6319 SUNSET BAY CIRCLE have?
Some of 6319 SUNSET BAY CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6319 SUNSET BAY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6319 SUNSET BAY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6319 SUNSET BAY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6319 SUNSET BAY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 6319 SUNSET BAY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 6319 SUNSET BAY CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 6319 SUNSET BAY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6319 SUNSET BAY CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6319 SUNSET BAY CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 6319 SUNSET BAY CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 6319 SUNSET BAY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6319 SUNSET BAY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6319 SUNSET BAY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6319 SUNSET BAY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6319 SUNSET BAY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6319 SUNSET BAY CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
