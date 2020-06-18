6315 Trent Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool

Available 06/30/20 Fantastic 5 bedroom for rent - Property Id: 290708



This beautiful home is located in the Cypress Creek community. Walk into the spacious foyer that opens into the family room. The kitchen is open to the living areas and includes granite countertops, upgraded cabinets with crown moulding, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and full size pantry! Covered porch with extended patio. 1 bedroom is downstairs and has a full bathroom next to it. It can also be used as a playroom or office space. 4 bedrooms, loft and laundry room are upstairs. Perfect for privacy! The master bedroom offers tray ceilings, walk in closet, and large bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub and walk in shower! Each bathroom in this home has granite countertops. Enjoy all the amenities of this great community including: Basketball Court, Park, Picnic Area, tot lot, dog park, pool and sidewalks throughout to walk/run or bike. Enjoy the beautiful scenery at our local ponds. Make this home your own!



First and last month, and security deposit due at lease signing.

