Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

6315 Trent Creek Drive

6315 Trent Creek Drive
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6315 Trent Creek Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33573

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3 baths, $2200 · Avail. Jun 30

$2,200

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2620 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Available 06/30/20 Fantastic 5 bedroom for rent - Property Id: 290708

This beautiful home is located in the Cypress Creek community. Walk into the spacious foyer that opens into the family room. The kitchen is open to the living areas and includes granite countertops, upgraded cabinets with crown moulding, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and full size pantry! Covered porch with extended patio. 1 bedroom is downstairs and has a full bathroom next to it. It can also be used as a playroom or office space. 4 bedrooms, loft and laundry room are upstairs. Perfect for privacy! The master bedroom offers tray ceilings, walk in closet, and large bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub and walk in shower! Each bathroom in this home has granite countertops. Enjoy all the amenities of this great community including: Basketball Court, Park, Picnic Area, tot lot, dog park, pool and sidewalks throughout to walk/run or bike. Enjoy the beautiful scenery at our local ponds. Make this home your own!

First and last month, and security deposit due at lease signing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290708
Property Id 290708

(RLNE5819034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6315 Trent Creek Drive have any available units?
6315 Trent Creek Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6315 Trent Creek Drive have?
Some of 6315 Trent Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6315 Trent Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6315 Trent Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6315 Trent Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6315 Trent Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6315 Trent Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 6315 Trent Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6315 Trent Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6315 Trent Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6315 Trent Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6315 Trent Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 6315 Trent Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 6315 Trent Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6315 Trent Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6315 Trent Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6315 Trent Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6315 Trent Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
