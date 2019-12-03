6306 Lake Sunrise Dr

Amenities

This beautifully maintained home sits directly on the water with your private dock,with access to Tampa Bay! Relax on the screened patio or fish from the dock. Brand new Wood Looking Designer Tile. Plenty of room in this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with ceramic tile in the wet areas and carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the living area. Lots of cabinet space in the updated kitchen which boasts ceramic tile countertops and a view of the water. This is definitely a must-see. Hurry, this will not last long!