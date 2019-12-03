All apartments in Apollo Beach
6306 Lake Sunrise Dr
6306 Lake Sunrise Dr

6306 Lake Sunrise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6306 Lake Sunrise Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572
Bal Harbour

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
This beautifully maintained home sits directly on the water with your private dock,with access to Tampa Bay! Relax on the screened patio or fish from the dock. Brand new Wood Looking Designer Tile. Plenty of room in this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with ceramic tile in the wet areas and carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the living area. Lots of cabinet space in the updated kitchen which boasts ceramic tile countertops and a view of the water. This is definitely a must-see. Hurry, this will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6306 Lake Sunrise Dr have any available units?
6306 Lake Sunrise Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
Is 6306 Lake Sunrise Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6306 Lake Sunrise Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6306 Lake Sunrise Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6306 Lake Sunrise Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 6306 Lake Sunrise Dr offer parking?
No, 6306 Lake Sunrise Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6306 Lake Sunrise Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6306 Lake Sunrise Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6306 Lake Sunrise Dr have a pool?
No, 6306 Lake Sunrise Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6306 Lake Sunrise Dr have accessible units?
No, 6306 Lake Sunrise Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6306 Lake Sunrise Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6306 Lake Sunrise Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6306 Lake Sunrise Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6306 Lake Sunrise Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
